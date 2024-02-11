Lega, Forza Italia and Cambiamenti criticize the Democratic Party for presenting the primaries as a triumph of democracy and renewal, claiming that it reveals the lack of confidence in the current mayor. They question the challenger's claims of renewal, pointing out his long history in politics. They demand answers on unfulfilled promises and mismanagement, highlighting issues such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and support for the elderly. The opposition also mentions the disappearance of funds from the municipal budget.