Acquista il giornale
Acquista il giornale
  1. Home
  2. Pontedera
  3. Cronaca

Ultime news di cronaca a Pontedera

Il critico d'arte americano Brett Littman porta a New York l'esposizione "Trash to Beauty" per raccontare il cuore di Peccioli, un borgo che sta vivendo un momento di grande visibilità grazie a vari progetti culturali.

Littman a New York racconta Peccioli

Il critico d'arte americano Brett Littman porta a New York l'esposizione "Trash to Beauty" per raccontare il cuore di Peccioli, un borgo che sta vivendo un momento di grande visibilità grazie a vari progetti culturali.

Il caso Stella Maris. Processo e presidio

Martedì si terrà un'udienza per il processo sui maltrattamenti nella struttura di Montalto di Fauglia. Il Collettivo Antipsichiatrico Pisa presidierà il tribunale per chiedere verità e giustizia.

Sposi da record. Festa per San Valentino

Il Comune di San Miniato festeggia le coppie che hanno raggiunto i 50, 60 e 70 anni di matrimonio con una cerimonia speciale il 14 febbraio. Saranno consegnati doni istituzionali e scattata una foto ricordo.

Il Pontedera omaggia il team manager per la sua 100a presenza. L'allenatore Canzi commenta il pareggio contro l'Arezzo e critica un giocatore avversario. Altri risultati della giornata di calcio. Classifica aggiornata.

"Partita piacevole giocata a viso a aperto"

Il Pontedera omaggia il team manager per la sua 100a presenza. L'allenatore Canzi commenta il pareggio contro l'Arezzo e critica un giocatore avversario. Altri risultati della giornata di calcio. Classifica aggiornata.

Un San Valentino per il Burkina Faso

Il movimento Shalom propone di celebrare San Valentino sostenendo l'emergenza sfollati nel Burkina Faso. Con 200 euro all'anno è possibile garantire cibo, cure mediche e istruzione a un bambino. Un gesto d'amore per aiutare la popolazione vulnerabile del paese africano.

I socialisti di Santa Croce sono preoccupati per l'indifferenza verso la politica e l'astensionismo. Vogliono contrastare questa disaffezione con un cambiamento nelle scelte politiche e nel governo cittadino. Hanno anche urgente bisogno di migliorare il decoro ambientale e valorizzare il distretto conciario per preservare l'occupazione e l'economia locale. Pensare in grande e positivo è essenziale per sconfiggere la crisi.

La ricetta dei socialisti per la zona

I socialisti di Santa Croce sono preoccupati per l'indifferenza verso la politica e l'astensionismo. Vogliono contrastare questa disaffezione con un cambiamento nelle scelte politiche e nel governo cittadino. Hanno anche urgente bisogno di migliorare il decoro ambientale e valorizzare il distretto conciario per preservare l'occupazione e l'economia locale. Pensare in grande e positivo è essenziale per sconfiggere la crisi.

"E’ la prova che il sindaco ha fallito"

Lega, Forza Italia and Cambiamenti criticize the Democratic Party for presenting the primaries as a triumph of democracy and renewal, claiming that it reveals the lack of confidence in the current mayor. They question the challenger's claims of renewal, pointing out his long history in politics. They demand answers on unfulfilled promises and mismanagement, highlighting issues such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and support for the elderly. The opposition also mentions the disappearance of funds from the municipal budget.

La certificazione che piace al lusso. Il distretto al lavoro insieme alla Ue

Il Comitato Emas del distretto conciario partecipa a uno studio promosso dalla Commissione Europea per valutare l'efficacia della certificazione Emas e apportare eventuali miglioramenti. L'obiettivo è incentivare le migliori pratiche ambientali nei distretti industriali. Numerosi soggetti, tra cui enti di ricerca e associazioni di categoria, sono coinvolti nel progetto di revisione.

Il gruppo Credit Agricole in Italia ha registrato nel 2023 una crescita a doppia cifra, con un risultato netto aggregato di 1.310 milioni di euro (+19% anno su anno). L'attività commerciale è dinamica, con finanziamenti all'economia pari a circa 100 miliardi di euro e una raccolta totale di 331 miliardi di euro. Credit Agricole Italia ha segnato un utile netto di 708 milioni di euro, in crescita del +26,8% rispetto all'anno precedente. La base clienti è aumentata grazie al contributo del canale digitale.

Credit Agricole. Una crescita a doppia cifra

Il gruppo Credit Agricole in Italia ha registrato nel 2023 una crescita a doppia cifra, con un risultato netto aggregato di 1.310 milioni di euro (+19% anno su anno). L'attività commerciale è dinamica, con finanziamenti all'economia pari a circa 100 miliardi di euro e una raccolta totale di 331 miliardi di euro. Credit Agricole Italia ha segnato un utile netto di 708 milioni di euro, in crescita del +26,8% rispetto all'anno precedente. La base clienti è aumentata grazie al contributo del canale digitale.

La quattordicesima edizione di "Stasera pago io", la rassegna teatrale per bambini e famiglie, prende il via a Santa Croce. Il progetto, che coinvolge scuole e centri commerciali, mira a far diventare il teatro una buona abitudine per tutti. Il format è esclusivo a livello nazionale e ha registrato un totale di 15mila spettatori in 13 edizioni.

"Stasera pago io". Tredici edizioni e quasi 15mila spettatori

La quattordicesima edizione di "Stasera pago io", la rassegna teatrale per bambini e famiglie, prende il via a Santa Croce. Il progetto, che coinvolge scuole e centri commerciali, mira a far diventare il teatro una buona abitudine per tutti. Il format è esclusivo a livello nazionale e ha registrato un totale di 15mila spettatori in 13 edizioni.

In libreria la paura di desiderare

Sabato alle 17, alla Liberia Roma di Pontedera, Alessandro Guidi presenterà il suo libro "La paura di desiderare". L'autore analizza come il capitalismo influenzi i bisogni e i desideri dell'uomo contemporaneo.

Il caso del match sospeso. La partita ripartirà dall’interruzione

Il caso della partita sospesa tra Montelupo e Saline a causa di un infortunio si avvicina alla conclusione. Il Giudice sportivo ha deciso che la gara dovrà riprendere dal minuto in cui è stata interrotta. Il presidente del Saline accetta la decisione e chiede garanzie sulla regolarità e la sicurezza della partita.

Un gruppo di blogger e instagrammer specializzati in food e viaggi si prepara a vivere un tour culinario nella Valdera, in Toscana. Durante il viaggio, avranno l'opportunità di scoprire le prelibatezze del territorio, visitare aziende d'eccellenza e immergersi nella tradizione culinaria toscana. Saranno inoltre guidati alla scoperta dei pittoreschi borghi di Lari e Lajatico, oltre a fare una passeggiata nel centro di Pontedera.

La Valdera si mette in mostra. Blogger a caccia di prelibatezze

Un gruppo di blogger e instagrammer specializzati in food e viaggi si prepara a vivere un tour culinario nella Valdera, in Toscana. Durante il viaggio, avranno l'opportunità di scoprire le prelibatezze del territorio, visitare aziende d'eccellenza e immergersi nella tradizione culinaria toscana. Saranno inoltre guidati alla scoperta dei pittoreschi borghi di Lari e Lajatico, oltre a fare una passeggiata nel centro di Pontedera.

Il Comune vende un appartamento

Il Comune di Fauglia mette in vendita un appartamento di 100 mq, composto da 5 vani, cucina, sala, 2 camere da letto, bagno e ripostiglio. L'offerta può essere presentata entro il 24 febbraio alle 11. Prezzo base d'asta: 46.100 euro. Il Comune garantisce la piena proprietà e la legittima provenienza dell'immobile. Modalità di partecipazione sul sito del municipio.

Arriva al MuMe. Lo scaffale della Memoria

Domani al Museo della Memoria di San Miniato verrà inaugurato "Lo scaffale della memoria", un fondo librario con oltre 60 titoli sulla storia della resistenza e del ventennio. Sabato, il Comune celebra il Giorno del Ricordo con una cerimonia al cippo monumentale e un consiglio comunale aperto lunedì.

Festa per la donazione di un ecografo

L'associazione Noi per voi di Peccioli ha donato un ecografo all'ospedale Lotti di Pontedera per la cura dei bambini. Durante un incontro, sono state illustrate le funzionalità del macchinario e celebrata la donazione con un'apericena.

L’anfiteatro diventa un buon esempio per la politica riminese

L'anfiteatro romano di Rimini, scoperto nel 1843-44 e parzialmente riportato alla luce negli anni '20 e '30, viene confrontato con il successo della scoperta e valorizzazione dell'anfiteatro di Volterra. Il consigliere comunale di Rimini Gioenzo Renzi critica la mancanza di attenzione e finanziamenti per il monumento riminese.

"Schiavo o barbone". Libro di Quaglierini

L'ex vicesindaco di Santa Croce, Letizia Quaglierini, presenterà il suo nuovo libro "Schiavo o barbone" il 15 febbraio nella biblioteca comunale. L'evento sarà presieduto da Marzio Gabbanini, presidente della Fondazione Istituto del Dramma Popolare di San Miniato.

Carnevale. Il concorso

Domenica di carnevale a Cenaia con una festa organizzata dal Centro Commerciale Naturale, Confesercenti Toscana e il Comune di Crespina Lorenzana. Sfilata di maschere, giostre per bambini, negozi aperti e mercatino artigianale.

Un mandorlo per Renata Fonte

Renata Fonte, la prima donna uccisa dalla mafia, verrà ricordata con un mandorlo dedicato a lei a Porto Selvaggio. La cerimonia si terrà il 12 febbraio, con la presenza della figlia Sabrina Matrangola.

La classe 3^ A della scuola Secondaria di primo grado Alessandro da Morrona di Terricciola è composta da 16 studenti. Il professore tutor è Gianfranco Gherardi e la dirigente scolastica è Serena Balatresi.

Ecco i nomi dei protagonisti

La classe 3^ A della scuola Secondaria di primo grado Alessandro da Morrona di Terricciola è composta da 16 studenti. Il professore tutor è Gianfranco Gherardi e la dirigente scolastica è Serena Balatresi.

L'assertività è la capacità di esprimere le proprie idee senza trascurare le opinioni altrui. Le resistenze possono essere armate o disarmate, ma oggi prevalgono quelle pacifiche come petizioni e scioperi. Esistono tre modi di reagire: aggressività, passività e assertività.

Assertività, decidere rispettando se stessi e gli altri

L'assertività è la capacità di esprimere le proprie idee senza trascurare le opinioni altrui. Le resistenze possono essere armate o disarmate, ma oggi prevalgono quelle pacifiche come petizioni e scioperi. Esistono tre modi di reagire: aggressività, passività e assertività.

Borgo dei borghi. C’è la canzone

Il Comune di Peccioli ha presentato un inno per il concorso "Borgo dei Borghi 2024" della trasmissione Kilimangiaro della Rai. Il brano, composto dal Maestro Simone Valeri e interpretato dalla corale Valdera, è stato registrato nella pieve di San Verano e diventerà un tormentone.

La classe 3^ B dell'Istituto comprensivo "Leonardo da Vinci" di Castelfranco, guidata dalla professoressa tutor Sara Serafini, è composta da 24 studenti. Il dirigente scolastico è Sandro Sodini.

Ecco i nomi dei protagonisti

La classe 3^ B dell'Istituto comprensivo "Leonardo da Vinci" di Castelfranco, guidata dalla professoressa tutor Sara Serafini, è composta da 24 studenti. Il dirigente scolastico è Sandro Sodini.

Il Palio di Castelfranco, una manifestazione vissuta quotidianamente dalla contrada, con riunioni serali, cene organizzate dai ragazzi e partecipazione di contrade, società sportive e autorità. Un'esperienza di condivisione e volontariato senza ricompense materiali.

"Vivere la contrada, una ricompensa dell’animo"

Il Palio di Castelfranco, una manifestazione vissuta quotidianamente dalla contrada, con riunioni serali, cene organizzate dai ragazzi e partecipazione di contrade, società sportive e autorità. Un'esperienza di condivisione e volontariato senza ricompense materiali.

Il presidente della Regione Toscana, Giani, presenta il suo libro su Cosimo I dei Medici a San Miniato, suscitando grande interesse e confermando il ruolo culturale della Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio.

Il Giani scrittore alla Fondazione Crsm

Il presidente della Regione Toscana, Giani, presenta il suo libro su Cosimo I dei Medici a San Miniato, suscitando grande interesse e confermando il ruolo culturale della Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio.

La cittadina del mobile conquista nuovi residenti

Ponsacco e Pontedera registrano un aumento della popolazione nel 2023, nonostante la situazione demografica negativa in Italia. Ponsacco conta 15.664 residenti, con un incremento di 46 persone rispetto all'anno precedente. Pontedera raggiunge i 30.070 abitanti, con un saldo positivo di 575 persone.

Rischio maltempo. Slitta festa Carnaval

Il Comune di Pontedera ha deciso di rinviare la manifestazione Pontedera Carnaval a causa delle avverse condizioni meteo. L'evento si svolgerà il 17 febbraio, mantenendo il programma previsto.

"Potature fatte senza criterio"

Polemica sulla potatura degli alberi a San Miniato Basso: decine di platani abbattuti senza spiegazioni, lasciando tronconi fuori terra e creando degrado e pericolo.

Istituti tecnici in gara. La prima prova

Il 15 febbraio si terrà la prima gara tecnico-pratica tra gli istituti tecnici agrari di Lucca, Livorno, Massa, Pistoia e Pisa. Gli studenti dovranno presentare il progetto "Sapone a km 0" alla commissione di tecnici periti agrari. L'obiettivo è promuovere il collegamento tra scuole e professionisti del settore.

Il Gatto e la Volpe in scena sabato

Sabato 10 febbraio, al teatro comunale di Santa Maria a Monte, andrà in scena "Il Gatto e la Volpe: il Manuale del vero amico", uno spettacolo per bambini e famiglie ispirato al mondo di Pinocchio. Prenotazioni su teatrodibo.it o al numero 351.5944009 (anche Whatsapp).

Un automobilista a Pontedera ha causato un grave danno alle strade dopo aver versato gasolio. Grazie alle telecamere di videosorveglianza, la polizia locale ha individuato il responsabile e gli ha inflitto una sanzione. Il dirigente di polizia locale ha elogiato l'efficienza degli agenti e l'importanza delle telecamere di videosorveglianza.

Suv semina gasolio. Multato il proprietario

Un automobilista a Pontedera ha causato un grave danno alle strade dopo aver versato gasolio. Grazie alle telecamere di videosorveglianza, la polizia locale ha individuato il responsabile e gli ha inflitto una sanzione. Il dirigente di polizia locale ha elogiato l'efficienza degli agenti e l'importanza delle telecamere di videosorveglianza.

Un passeggero ha distrutto a calci la porta posteriore di un pullman di linea a Pontedera. L'autista ha fermato il bus per mettere in sicurezza gli altri passeggeri e avvertire la polizia. Il responsabile, un giovane di origine senegalese, è fuggito. L'azienda di trasporto sta valutando la possibilità di sporgere denuncia.

Spacca portiera del pullman. Corsa interrotta

Un passeggero ha distrutto a calci la porta posteriore di un pullman di linea a Pontedera. L'autista ha fermato il bus per mettere in sicurezza gli altri passeggeri e avvertire la polizia. Il responsabile, un giovane di origine senegalese, è fuggito. L'azienda di trasporto sta valutando la possibilità di sporgere denuncia.

Più letti
Autopromo
Cultura e Spettacoli
Sport
Autopromo
Autopromo
Cosa Fare
Autopromo
Meteo Toscana e Umbria
Autopromo
Autopromo
Autopromo
Autopromo