Acquista il giornale
Acquista il giornale
CronacaCINEMA
  1. Home
  2. Siena
  3. Cronaca
  4. CINEMA

CINEMA

Programmazione cinematografica nelle città di Siena, Poggibonsi, Colle Val d'Elsa, Sinalunga e Chiusi con titoli come "Dune 2", "Un altro Ferragosto" e "Kung fu Panda 4" in diverse sale. Orari e film in proiezione dettagliati.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"King fu Panda 4" 16,30

"Dune 2" 18,30; 21,30

Alessandro VII

"Un altro ferragosto"16;18,20;21

Cinema Odeon

"La zona d’interesse" 18,15; 21

"La sala professori" 16,20

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"La zona d’interesse" 17,40

"Sala professori" 19,30

"Estrane" 15,45; 21,15 vm14

Cinema Politeama

"King fu Panda 4" 16

"Dune 2" 17,45; 20,45

"Kina e Yuk" 15,30

"Un altro Ferragosto" 17,10; 19,20; 21,30

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Kung fu Panda 4" 16

"Un altro Ferragosto" 17,50; 20,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Audi vs Lancia" 15; 19; 21,20

"Kung fu Panda 4" 16,05

"Force of nature" 15,30; 20,40

"Imaginary" 16,40; 19,10; 21,20 vm14 "Red" 15,10; 17,40 "Bob Marley" 20,50 "Emma e il giaguaro nero" 14,40; 16,50 "Kina e Yuk" 15,20; 17,30 "Il ragazzo e l’airone" 17,20 "Dune 2" 16,20; 19,45; 20,15 "Sound of Freedom" 18 "Oppenheimer" 20 "Povere creature!" 20,20 vm14 "Un altro Ferragosto" 15,40; 18,25; 21

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Kung fu Panda 4" 17,45 "Povere creature!" 20,30 vm14

"Imaginary" 20,30 vm14 "Kina e Yuk"15,30"La sala professori" 18,30 "La zona d’interesse" 17,40 "Dune 2" 17,15; 20,30 "Oppenheimer" 15,10 "Un altro Ferragosto" 15,20; 17,30; 20,10

"Audi vs Lancia" 15,30; 20,20

WhatsAppXPrint

© Riproduzione riservata