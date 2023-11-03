Acquista il giornale
3 nov 2023
SIENA

Metropolitan

"Killers of the flowermoon" 17,20; 21

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Comandante" 18,20; 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 19,15; 21,15

Cinema Politeama

"Killers of the flowermoon" 18

"Comandante" 19; 21,15

"Saw x" 21,30 vm14

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"C’è ancora domani" 17,30; 21,10

"Comandante" 16;30; 19; 20; 21

"Fine nights at Freddy’s" 17,15; 18; 19,45; 21,15 vm14

"Joika - A un passo dal sogno" 16,25; 18,50

"Killers of the flower moon" 16,50; 19,30

"Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" 17,45

"Saw X" 17; 18,30; 20,40 vm 14

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 20,50

"Me contro te" 16,40

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21,30 CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,40; 20,20

"Comandante" 17,40; 21,10

"Killers of the flower moon" 20,30

"Me contro te" 17,40

"Saw X" 21,15 vm14

"Fine nights at Freddy’s" 17,40; 20,45 vm14

"Anatomia di una caduta" 17,30

