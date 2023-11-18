Acquista il giornale
Cronaca
18 nov 2023
I cinema della provincia di Siena offrono una vasta scelta di film, tra cui "C'è ancora domani", "Trolls 3", "Hunger Games", "The Marvels" e "Five nights at Freddy's". Un'occasione per trascorrere una serata diversa!

SIENA

Metropolitan

"C’è ancora domani" 18; 20,15

"Trolls 3" 16,30; 18,15

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 16,15; 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Hunger games" 17,30; 21

"The Marvels" 16,15

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 15,45; 17,50; 20; 22

Cinema Politeama

"The Marvels" 16,30 "Trolls 3" 16 "Hunger games" 18,30; 21,30

"Comandante" 19,45

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,45; 22

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Comandante" 19,20 "Trolls 3" 15,30 "C’è ancora domani" 17,15; 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Hunger Games" 15,30; 16,45; 17,45; 18,45; 20,15; 21,15; 22

"Dream scenario" 17,25; 20,30

"Una preghiera per Giuda" 15,10; 22,10 "Blackberry" 20,45

"Thanksgiving" 15,15; 17,20; 22,40 "The Marvels" 15; 17,40; 20,10; 21,30; 22,30

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 22,50

"Comandante" 20 "C’è ancora domani" 14,55; 17,20; 19,50; 22,20 "Trolls 3" 14,50; 15,40; 15,50; 17; 18; 19,10

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,30; 19,45; 22

"Hunger Games" 17,30; 20,30; 21,45

"Thanksgiving" 22,10

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 20

"The Marvels" 17,30; 19,40; 21,45

"The old oak" 17,40; 19,45

"Trolls 3 - Tutti insieme" 17,40

