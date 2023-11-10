Acquista il giornale
CronacaCINEMA
10 nov 2023
WhatsAppXPrint
  1. Home
  2. Siena
  3. Cronaca
  4. CINEMA

CINEMA

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Marvels" 18,30; 21

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 18 vm14

"Comandante" 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 19,15; 21,15

Cinema Politeama

"Comandante" 21,15

"Trolls 3 - Tutti insieme" 19,30

"The Marvels" 19,15; 21,15

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"C’è ancora domani" 21

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Non tutto è perduto" 18,20; 21,30

"The Marvels" 16,40; 17,30; 19; 20; 20,45 (3D) 21,20

"Me contro te - Vacanze in Transilvania" 16,35

"Killers of the flower moon" 19,30

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,50; 21 vm 14

"C’è ancora domani" 16,20; 18,50; 20,55

"Saw X" 21,05 vm 14

"Comandante" 18; 20,50

"Paw patrol" 17

"Trolls 3 - Tutti Insieme" 16,30; 17,40; 18,40

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,40; 20,20

"Comandante" 17,40; 20,45

"The Marvels" 17,40; 20,20; 21,30

"Trolls 3 - Tutti insieme" 17,40; 19,30

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,40; 20,30 vm 14

WhatsAppXPrint

© Riproduzione riservata