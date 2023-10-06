Acquista il giornale
CronacaCINEMA
6 ott 2023
WhatsAppXPrint
  1. Home
  2. Siena
  3. Cronaca
  4. CINEMA

CINEMA

Cinema in tutta la provincia di Siena: dal thriller "Assassinio a Venezia" al film d'animazione "Paw Patrol: il super film", dal film di fantascienza "Asteroid City" al dramma "Nata per te". Una vasta scelta di film per tutti i gusti.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 18,30; 21 vm 14

Cinema Alessandro VII

"Nata per te" 18

"The palace" 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Assassinio a Venezia" 18,30

"Asteroid city" 21,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Io capitano" 17,40

"Asteroid city" 19,45

"The palace" 21,30

Cinema Politeama

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 19,30; 21

"Talk to me" 21,30

"Assassinio a Venezia" 19,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 16,35; 18,50; 21 vm14

"Talk to me" 19; 21,20 vm18

"The creator" 16,25; 17,50; 20,40

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 16,40

"Volevo un figlio maschio" 16,50; 19,10; 21,15

"Nata per te" 16,40; 18,50; 21,05

"Arkie e la magia delle luci" 17

"Phobia" 21,30

"Asteroid city" 19,10

"Assassinio a Venezia" 16,30; 18,50; 21,10

"Gran Turismo - La storia di un sogno impossibile" 17,30; 20,20

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 20,30; 21,40 vm 14

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40

"The Creator" 17,40

"Talk to me" 22

"Io capitano" 17,40

"Asteroid city" 17,30; 19,40

WhatsAppXPrint

© Riproduzione riservata