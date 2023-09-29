Siena
29 set 2023
Cinema in tutta Siena: dal Cinema Odeon di Poggibonsi al Clev Village di Chiusi, scopri le proiezioni dei film più attesi e le novità del momento. Un'occasione imperdibile per tutti gli appassionati!

SIENA

Metropolitan

"The creator" 18; 21

Cinema Odeon

"Asteroid city" 18,30; 21,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Io capitano" 17,30

"Asteroid city" 21,45

Cinema Politeama

"Oppenheimer" 18,15

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21,30

"The creator" 19; 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Talk to me" 17,10; 19,05; 21,30

"The palace" 19; 20,55

"The creator" 16,40; 18,10; 20,30

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 16,50

"Asteroid city" 19,20; 21,20

"In the fire" 19,10

"Assassinio a Venezia" 16,30; 18,40; 21

"I mercenari 4" 16,45; 18; 21,05

"Gran Turismo" 17,20; 20,40 "Oppenheimer" 16,25; 20

"The Nun II" 21 v.m.14

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21

"Asteroid city" 17,30; 20,30

"Felicità" 17,30

"Gran Turismo" 21,15

"Oppenheimer" 17,30

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40

"Talk to me" 19,50; 21,40

"The creator" 17,30; 21

© Riproduzione riservata