31 ott 2023
SIENA

Metropolitan

riposo

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Comandante" 18,30; 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 18; 20,15; 22,15

Cinema Politeama

"Killers of the flowermoon" 21,15

"Me contro te" 17,30; 18,15

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 19,45

"Comandante" 19; 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"C’è ancora domani" 16,30; 17,20; 19,10; 21,50

"Comandante" 16,15

"Fine nights at Freddy’s" 17,15; 19,45; 21,15; 22,40 vm14

"Killers of the flower moon" 17; 19; 21

"Retribution" 22

"Saw X" 17,30; 20; 22,30 vm 14

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 20,10

"Volevo un figlio maschio" 19,50

"Me contro te" 16,20; 17,10; 18

"Dogman" 19,30

"Assassinio a Venezia" 22,15 "L’esorcista" 22,10

"Talk to me" 18,30; 22,50 vm 14

"Paw patrol" 16,25

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,30; 21,45

"Retribution" 17,40

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,15; 20,40

"Me contro te" 17,40; 19,15

"Saw X" 20,45; 21,45 vm14

"Talk to me" 19,45 vm14

"Fine nights at Freddy’s" 17,40; 20; 22,10 vm14

© Riproduzione riservata