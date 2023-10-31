SIENA
Metropolitan
riposo
Alessandro VII
"C’è ancora domani" 18,30; 21,30
Cinema Odeon
"Comandante" 18,30; 21
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"C’è ancora domani" 18; 20,15; 22,15
Cinema Politeama
"Killers of the flowermoon" 21,15
"Me contro te" 17,30; 18,15
"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 19,45
"Comandante" 19; 21,30
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"C’è ancora domani" 16,30; 17,20; 19,10; 21,50
"Comandante" 16,15
"Fine nights at Freddy’s" 17,15; 19,45; 21,15; 22,40 vm14
"Killers of the flower moon" 17; 19; 21
"Retribution" 22
"Saw X" 17,30; 20; 22,30 vm 14
"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 20,10
"Volevo un figlio maschio" 19,50
"Me contro te" 16,20; 17,10; 18
"Dogman" 19,30
"Assassinio a Venezia" 22,15 "L’esorcista" 22,10
"Talk to me" 18,30; 22,50 vm 14
"Paw patrol" 16,25
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"C’è ancora domani" 17,30; 21,45
"Retribution" 17,40
"Killers of the flower moon" 17,15; 20,40
"Me contro te" 17,40; 19,15
"Saw X" 20,45; 21,45 vm14
"Talk to me" 19,45 vm14
"Fine nights at Freddy’s" 17,40; 20; 22,10 vm14