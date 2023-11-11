Acquista il giornale
11 nov 2023
Cinema in tutta la provincia di Siena: dal thriller "Five Nights at Freddy's" al fantasy "The Marvels", dal dramma "C'è ancora domani" al horror "Saw X". Una vasta scelta di film per tutti i gusti.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Marvels" 16,30; 18,30; 21 Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 16.15; 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,45; 22,15 vm14

"Comandante" 15,30; 20

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 15,45; 17,50; 20; 22

Cinema Politeama

"Comandante" 19,30; 21,45

"Trolls 3" 15; 16,40

"The Marvels" 18,15; 20,15; 22,15

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Trolls 3" 16; 17,40

"C’è ancora domani" 19,30; 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Non tutto è perduto" 19,40; 21,50

"The Marvels" 15; 16,30; 17,30; 19; 20; 21; 22 (3D); 22,30

"Me contro te - Vacanze in Transilvania" 14,50; 18,10

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,10; 21,10

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 15,15; 17,40; 20,10; 22,40 vm 14

"C’è ancora domani" 14,55; 17,20; 19,50; 22,20

"Saw X" 16,50; 22,50 vm 14

"Comandante" 15,30; 20,05; 21,30

"Paw patrol" 15,05

"Trolls 3" 15,10; 16; 17,15; 18; 19,20

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,20; 19,45; 22

"Comandante" 17,30; 19,50

"Saw X" 22,10 vm 14

"The Marvels" 17,30; 20,20; 21,30

"Trolls 3" 17,40; 19,40

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,30; 20; 22,15 vm 14

