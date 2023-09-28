Siena
28 set 2023
Cinema in provincia di Siena: Odeon, Garibaldi, Politeama, Uci Cinema e Clev Village offrono una vasta scelta di film, tra cui "The Creator", "Asteroid City", "Assassinio a Venezia" e "Gran Turismo".

SIENA

Metropolitan

"The creator" 18; 21

Cinema Odeon

"Asteroid city" 18,30; 21,30 vo

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Io capitano" 17,30; 19,40

"Asteroid city" 21,45

Cinema Politeama

"Assassinio a Venezia" 19,30

"The creator" 19; 21,30

"Oppenheimer" 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Talk to me" 17,10; 19,05; 21,30

"The palace" 19; 20,55

"The creator" 16,40;18,10; 20,30

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 19,10

"Asteroid city" 19,10; 21,20

"In the fire" 19,10

"Assassinio a Venezia" 16,30; 18,40; 21

"I mercenari 4" 16,45; 18; 21,05

"Gran Turismo" 17,20; 20,40 "Oppenheimer" 16,25; 20

"The Nun II" 21 v.m.14

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Assassinio a Venezia" 17,40; 21

"Asteroid city" 17,30; 20,30

"Felicità" 17,30

"Gran Turismo" 21,15

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40

"Talk to me" 21,15

"The creator" 17,30; 21

