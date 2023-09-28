SIENA
Metropolitan
"The creator" 18; 21
Cinema Odeon
"Asteroid city" 18,30; 21,30 vo
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"Io capitano" 17,30; 19,40
"Asteroid city" 21,45
Cinema Politeama
"Assassinio a Venezia" 19,30
"The creator" 19; 21,30
"Oppenheimer" 21,30
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"Talk to me" 17,10; 19,05; 21,30
"The palace" 19; 20,55
"The creator" 16,40;18,10; 20,30
"Paw Patrol: il super film" 19,10
"Asteroid city" 19,10; 21,20
"In the fire" 19,10
"Assassinio a Venezia" 16,30; 18,40; 21
"I mercenari 4" 16,45; 18; 21,05
"Gran Turismo" 17,20; 20,40 "Oppenheimer" 16,25; 20
"The Nun II" 21 v.m.14
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"Assassinio a Venezia" 17,40; 21
"Asteroid city" 17,30; 20,30
"Felicità" 17,30
"Gran Turismo" 21,15
"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40
"Talk to me" 21,15
"The creator" 17,30; 21