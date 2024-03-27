LA SPEZIA

IL NUOVO

via Colombo 99 - 0187-24422

"May December" ore 16; "Led Zeppelin. The song remains the same" (il film-concerto con le elettrizzanti esibizioni dei Led Zeppelin al Madison Square Garden di New York nel 1973) ore 18-21

MEDIATECA

via Firenze 37 - 0187-745630

"Quarto potere" ore 15.15; 17.30-21

MEGACINE

Via del Canaletto 140

Tel 0187.1676324

"Race for Glory. Audi vs Lancia" ore 17.30-21.30; "Imaginary" (v.m. 14) 17.40-21.30; "Dune - Parte Due" ore 17.15-18.30-20.45; "Kung fu Panda 4" ore 17.30-18.30-20.30-21.15; "Another End" ore 17.45-21.30

LERICI

ASTORIA

via Gerini 40

Tel. 0187-952253

Riposo

SARZANA

MODERNO

Via del Carmine - Tel. 0187-620714

"Kung fu Panda 4" ore 20.10-22.30; "Dune - Parte Due" ore 20.10; "May December" ore 20.10-22.30;

"Another End" ore 20.05-22.15; "Race for glory - Audi Vs Lancia" ore 0.10-22.30;

"La zona d’interesse" ore 20.10-22.30

CINEMA ITALIA

Via Niccolò V Tel. 0187-22244

Riposo