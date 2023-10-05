SIENA
Metropolitan
"L’esorcista - Il credente" 18,30; 21 vm 14
Cinema Alessandro VII
"Nata per te" 18
"The palace" 21,30
Cinema Odeon
"Assassinio a Venezia" 18,30
"Asteroid city" 21,30
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"Asteroid city" 19,15
"The palace" 21,15
Cinema Politeama
"L’esorcista - Il credente" 19,30; 21,30 vm14
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"L’esorcista - Il credente" 18,30; 21 vm14
"Talk to me" 19; 21,20 vm18
"The palace" 19; 21,20
"The creator" 16,55; 17,50; 20,40
"Paw Patrol: il super film" 16,40
"Volevo un figlio maschio" 16,50; 19,10; 21,15
"Nata per te" 18,20; 21,05
"Arkie e la magia delle luci" 17
"Phobia" 16,35; 21,25; 21,30
"Asteroid city" 19,10; 21,15
"Assassinio a Venezia" 16,30; 18,50; 21,10
"Gran Turismo - La storia di un sogno impossibile" 17,30; 20,20
"I mercenari 4 - Expendables" 19,15
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"Assassinio a Venezia" 21
"L’esorcista - Il credente" 20,30; 21,30 vm 14
"L’imprevedibile viaggio di Harold Fry" 17,40; 20
"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40
"The Creator" 17,40; 21
"Asteroid City" 17,30
"Io capitano" 17,40