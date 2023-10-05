Siena
CronacaCINEMA
5 ott 2023
Cinema in provincia di Siena: "L'esorcista - Il credente" a Siena, Poggibonsi, Sinalunga e Chiusi; "Nata per te", "The Palace", "Assassinio a Venezia", "Asteroid City" e altri film in diverse sale.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 18,30; 21 vm 14

Cinema Alessandro VII

"Nata per te" 18

"The palace" 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Assassinio a Venezia" 18,30

"Asteroid city" 21,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Asteroid city" 19,15

"The palace" 21,15

Cinema Politeama

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 19,30; 21,30 vm14

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 18,30; 21 vm14

"Talk to me" 19; 21,20 vm18

"The palace" 19; 21,20

"The creator" 16,55; 17,50; 20,40

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 16,40

"Volevo un figlio maschio" 16,50; 19,10; 21,15

"Nata per te" 18,20; 21,05

"Arkie e la magia delle luci" 17

"Phobia" 16,35; 21,25; 21,30

"Asteroid city" 19,10; 21,15

"Assassinio a Venezia" 16,30; 18,50; 21,10

"Gran Turismo - La storia di un sogno impossibile" 17,30; 20,20

"I mercenari 4 - Expendables" 19,15

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21

"L’esorcista - Il credente" 20,30; 21,30 vm 14

"L’imprevedibile viaggio di Harold Fry" 17,40; 20

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40

"The Creator" 17,40; 21

"Asteroid City" 17,30

"Io capitano" 17,40

