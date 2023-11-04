Acquista il giornale
4 nov 2023
SIENA

Metropolitan

"Killers of the flowermoon" 17,20; 21

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 16,15; 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Comandante" 16; 18,20; 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 15,45; 17,50; 20; 22

Cinema Politeama

"Me contro te" 16

"Killers of the flowermoon" 18

"Comandante" 17,30; 19,40; 21,45

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 16

"Saw X" 21,30 vm14

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"C’è ancora domani" 14,55; 17,30; 20; 21,10

"Comandante" 15; 17,40; 20,10; 21; 22,30

"Fine nights at Freddy’s" 14,50; 17,15; 18; 19,45; 21,45; 22,45 vm14

"Joika - A un passo dal sogno" 16,25; 18,50

"Paw patrol" 15,30

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,10; 20,20; 21,20

"Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour" 17,45

"Saw X" 15,20; 17,50; 18,30; 22,50 vm 14

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 20,30

"Me contro te" 15,10; 15,40; 16,50

"Assassinio a Venezia" 22,15 CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,40; 19,40; 21,30

"Comandante" 17,30; 19,50; 22,10 "Me contro te" 17,40

"Killers of the flower moon" 21

"Saw X" 22,10 vm14

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,30; 19,50; 22,10 vm14

"Anatomia di una caduta" 17,30

