SIENA
Metropolitan
"Civil war" 16,30; 18,30; 21
Alessandro VII
"Back to Black"16,15;18,30;21,30
Cinema Odeon
"Gloria" 21 "Ghostbusters" 16,15
"Vita da gatto" 18,30
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"Gloria!" 15,40
"Civil war" 17,30; 19,30; 21,30
Cinema Politeama
"Back to Black" 17; 19,10; 21,15
"Vita da gatto" 16
"Ghostbusters" 17,30; 19,30; 21,30
COLLE VAL D’ELSA
Cinema S. Agostino
"Vita da gatto" 16,30
"Ghostbusters" 18; 20,15
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"Back to Black" 15,20; 17,50; 20,30
"Civil War"15,40;18,10;20; 20,50
"Soul" 15,10
"Ghostbusters" 15; 16,05; 17,30; 18,30; 20; 21
"Un mondo a parte" 15,50; 18,20; 20,55
"Kung Fu Panda 4" 16,30; 18,40; 21
"Godzilla e Kong" 17,55, 20,20
"Vita da gatto" 16
"Gloria!" 18,25
"Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo"16,20
"Monkey Man" 17,25 vm14
"Omen" 20,50 vm14
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"Civil War" 15,20; 17,40; 20,45
"Back to Black" 15,15; 17,40; 20,20
"Ghostbusters" 17,50; 20,20
"Vita da gatto" 18
"Cattiverie a domicilio" 17,40; 20,20
"Gloria!" 20,10
"Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo"15,30
"Ennio Doris - C’è anche domani" 15,20