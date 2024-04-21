Concentrazione, come aiutarla

STEFANO GRIFONI

Concentrazione, come aiutarla
Cronaca
Abbonamento mensile:

4,99€

Abbonamento mensile:
Maestra arrestataChiara Francini Mattia GianiInfluencer ferito in biciMorto lavoroVespa World Days
Acquista il giornale
CronacaCINEMA
  1. La Nazione
  2. Siena
  3. Cronaca
  4. CINEMA

CINEMA

Programmazione cinematografica nelle città toscane: Siena, Poggibonsi, Colle Val d'Elsa, Sinalunga e Chiusi offrono una varietà di film in diverse sale. Consulta gli orari per non perdere le proiezioni desiderate.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Civil war" 16,30; 18,30; 21

Alessandro VII

"Back to Black"16,15;18,30;21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Gloria" 21 "Ghostbusters" 16,15

"Vita da gatto" 18,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Gloria!" 15,40

"Civil war" 17,30; 19,30; 21,30

Cinema Politeama

"Back to Black" 17; 19,10; 21,15

"Vita da gatto" 16

"Ghostbusters" 17,30; 19,30; 21,30

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Vita da gatto" 16,30

"Ghostbusters" 18; 20,15

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Back to Black" 15,20; 17,50; 20,30

"Civil War"15,40;18,10;20; 20,50

"Soul" 15,10

"Ghostbusters" 15; 16,05; 17,30; 18,30; 20; 21

"Un mondo a parte" 15,50; 18,20; 20,55

"Kung Fu Panda 4" 16,30; 18,40; 21

"Godzilla e Kong" 17,55, 20,20

"Vita da gatto" 16

"Gloria!" 18,25

"Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo"16,20

"Monkey Man" 17,25 vm14

"Omen" 20,50 vm14

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Civil War" 15,20; 17,40; 20,45

"Back to Black" 15,15; 17,40; 20,20

"Ghostbusters" 17,50; 20,20

"Vita da gatto" 18

"Cattiverie a domicilio" 17,40; 20,20

"Gloria!" 20,10

"Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo"15,30

"Ennio Doris - C’è anche domani" 15,20

WhatsAppXPrint

© Riproduzione riservata