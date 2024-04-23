CINEMA Nelle città di Siena, Poggibonsi, Colle Val d'Elsa, Sinalunga e Chiusi sono in programma diverse proiezioni cinematografiche. Tra i film in programmazione ci sono "Back to Black", "Civil War", "Ghostbusters - Minaccia glaciale" e altri titoli. Consultare gli orari per non perdere le proiezioni desiderate.