Nelle città di Siena, Poggibonsi, Colle Val d'Elsa, Sinalunga e Chiusi sono in programma diverse proiezioni cinematografiche. Tra i film in programmazione ci sono "Back to Black", "Civil War", "Ghostbusters - Minaccia glaciale" e altri titoli. Consultare gli orari per non perdere le proiezioni desiderate.

SIENA

Metropolitan

riposo

Alessandro VII

"Back to Black" 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Gloria" 18; 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Perfect blue" 17,45 vm14

"Tatami" 19,15

"Civil war" 21,15 vos

Cinema Politeama

"Ghostbusters - Minaccia glaciale" 19,15

"Back to Black" 21,15

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

riposo

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Back to Black" 18

"Civil War" 19,40

"Ghostbusters - Minaccia glaciale" 17,50; 21

"Un mondo a parte" 20,40

"Kung Fu Panda 4" 17,30

"Perfect blue" 17,30; 19,30; "Race for glory - Audi vs Lancia" 20,30

CHIUSI

Clev Village

riposo

