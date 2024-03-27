Le imprese giovanili

CINEMA

Programmazione cinematografica nelle città di Siena e dintorni: proiezioni di film come "Kung fu Panda 4", "Quarto potere" e "Dune 2" in diverse sale della zona. Consulta gli orari per non perdere le proiezioni.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Kung fu Panda 4" 17; 19

Alessandro VII

riposo

Cinema Odeon

riposo

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Quarto potere" 17,30 vos - restaurato

"May december" 19,30

"Another end" 21,30

Cinema Politeama

"Kung fu Panda 4" 19,30; 21,15

"Race for glory - Audi vs Lancia" 19,30

"Imaginary" 21,30 vm14

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

riposo

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Kung fu Panda 4" 17,30; 18,15 vo; 19; 20,45; 21,15

"Quarto potere" 20,20 vo - restaurato

"Led Zeppelin – The song remains the same" 18; 20,45

"Another end" 20,30

"Dragon ball super: Broly"

21,10

"Dune 2" 17,35; 20

"Race for glory - Audi vs Lancia" 17,40; 21

"May december" 17,50

"Priscilla" 18,20; 20,50

"La zona d’interesse" 18,30

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Another end" 17,30; 20,20

"Dune 2" 19,40

"Kung fu Panda 4" 17,40; 19,40

"L’estate di Cléo" 17,40

"May december" 17,40; 20,10

"Priscilla" 17,40; 20,30

