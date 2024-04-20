SIENA
Metropolitan
"Civil war" 16,30; 18,30; 21
Alessandro VII
"Back to Black" 16,15; 18,30; 21,30
Cinema Odeon
"Gloria" 21 "Ghostbusters" 16,16
"Vita da gatto" 18,30
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"Gloria!" 16,10
"Civil war" 18; 20; 22
Cinema Politeama
"Back to Black" 15,45; 18; 20,10; 22,15 "Vita da gatto" 16,15
"Ghostbusters" 18; 20; 22
COLLE VAL D’ELSA
Cinema S. Agostino
"Vita da gatto" 17,30
"Ghostbusters" 19,15; 21,30
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"Back to Black" 14,50; 17,20; 20;
22,40
"Civil War" 15,30; 16,30; 19,10; 21,40; 22,30
"Soul" 16,20 "Ghostbusters" 15; 16,10; 17,30; 18,45; 19,55; 21,30
"Un mondo a parte" 15,50; 18,20; 20,55 "Kung Fu Panda 4" 15,20; 17,30; 19,40; 22 "Godzilla e Kong" 19,30; 22,10
"Vita da gatto" 15; 17 "Gloria!" 20,10 "Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo" 17,50 "Monkey Man" 19
"Omen" 22,45
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"Civil War" 17,30; 19,50; 22
"Back to Black" 17,20; 20; 21,45
"Ghostbusters" 19,30; 21,45
"Vita da gatto" 17,40
"Cattiverie a domicilio" 17,40; 19,40 "Gloria!" 22 "Omen" 22,20
"Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo"
17,30 "Ennio Doris - C’è anche domani"
19,30