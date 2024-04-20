Terra di parroci molto speciali

CINEMA

Programmazione cinematografica in diverse città della provincia di Siena con titoli come "Civil War", "Back to Black", "Ghostbusters" e altri. Orari e film disponibili presso vari cinema locali.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Civil war" 16,30; 18,30; 21

Alessandro VII

"Back to Black" 16,15; 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Gloria" 21 "Ghostbusters" 16,16

"Vita da gatto" 18,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Gloria!" 16,10

"Civil war" 18; 20; 22

Cinema Politeama

"Back to Black" 15,45; 18; 20,10; 22,15 "Vita da gatto" 16,15

"Ghostbusters" 18; 20; 22

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Vita da gatto" 17,30

"Ghostbusters" 19,15; 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Back to Black" 14,50; 17,20; 20;

22,40

"Civil War" 15,30; 16,30; 19,10; 21,40; 22,30

"Soul" 16,20 "Ghostbusters" 15; 16,10; 17,30; 18,45; 19,55; 21,30

"Un mondo a parte" 15,50; 18,20; 20,55 "Kung Fu Panda 4" 15,20; 17,30; 19,40; 22 "Godzilla e Kong" 19,30; 22,10

"Vita da gatto" 15; 17 "Gloria!" 20,10 "Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo" 17,50 "Monkey Man" 19

"Omen" 22,45

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Civil War" 17,30; 19,50; 22

"Back to Black" 17,20; 20; 21,45

"Ghostbusters" 19,30; 21,45

"Vita da gatto" 17,40

"Cattiverie a domicilio" 17,40; 19,40 "Gloria!" 22 "Omen" 22,20

"Tito e Vinni a tutto ritmo"

17,30 "Ennio Doris - C’è anche domani"

19,30

