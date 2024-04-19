CINEMA Programmazione cinematografica nelle città toscane: Siena offre "Civil War", "Back to Black" e "Gloria" al Cinema Odeon. A Poggibonsi, al Cinema Garibaldi e al Politeama, spiccano titoli come "Ghostbusters" e "Vita da gatto". A Colle Val d'Elsa, al Cinema S. Agostino, è in scena "Ghostbusters". A Sinalunga, all'Uci Cinema, si possono vedere film come "Godzilla e Kong" e "Kung Fu Panda 4". Chiudi propone il relax al Clev Village.