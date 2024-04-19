La Piaggio e Pontedera

La Piaggio e Pontedera
CINEMA

Programmazione cinematografica nelle città toscane: Siena offre "Civil War", "Back to Black" e "Gloria" al Cinema Odeon. A Poggibonsi, al Cinema Garibaldi e al Politeama, spiccano titoli come "Ghostbusters" e "Vita da gatto". A Colle Val d'Elsa, al Cinema S. Agostino, è in scena "Ghostbusters". A Sinalunga, all'Uci Cinema, si possono vedere film come "Godzilla e Kong" e "Kung Fu Panda 4". Chiudi propone il relax al Clev Village.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Civil war" 18,30; 21

Alessandro VII

"Back to Black" 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Gloria" 18; 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Gloria!" 19,30

"Civil war" 18; 20; 22

Cinema Politeama

"Back to Black" 15,45; 18; 20,10; 22,15

"Vita da gatto" 16

"Ghostbusters . Minaccia glaciale" 17,30; 19,30; 21,30

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Ghostbusters" 21

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Back to Black" 17,50; 20,30

"Civil War" 18; 19,50; 20,50

"Vita da gatto" 18,10

"Ghostbusters - Minaccia glaciale" 17,30; 18,30; 20; 21,10

"Un mondo a parte" 18,40; 20,40

"Kung Fu Panda 4" 17,40; 20,10

"Godzilla e Kong" 20,20

"Gloria!" 18,40

"Monkey Man" 17,20 vm14

"Omen" 21 vm14

CHIUSI

Clev Village

riposo

