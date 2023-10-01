Siena
1 ott 2023
Siena offre una vasta scelta di cinema, con film di diversi generi, dalle commedie agli horror, dai classici ai film d'animazione. Per tutti i gusti e per tutte le età.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"The creator" 18; 21

Cinema Alessandro VII

"The palace" 16,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Asteroid city" 18,30; 21,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Io capitano" 15,30; 19,30 "Asteroid city" 18,15; 22,15

Cinema Politeama

"The creator" 16; 18,30; 21,15

"PawPatrol II" 15,45

"Assassinio a Venezia" 17,30; 19,30

"Oppenheimer" 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Talk to me" 17,20; 18,40; 21,30 vm14

"The palace" 19,10; 21,25

"The creator" 15,30; 18,10; 20,30

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 15; 16; 17

"Asteroid city" 19,10; 21,20

"In the fire" 19,20

"Assassinio a Venezia" 16,30; 18,40; 21

"I mercenari 4" 16,20; 18,20; 21,05 vm 14

"Gran Turismo" 15; 20,50

"Oppenheimer" 17,50

"The Nun II" 16,50; 21,15 vm 14

"Tartarughe Ninja" 15,10

"In the Fire" 19,20

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Assassinio a Venezia" 17,40

"Asteroid city" 17,20; 19,30; 21,40

"Felicità" 19,45

"Gran Turismo" 21,15

"Oppenheimer" 20,30

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40; 19,30

"Talk to me" 21,45

"The creator" 17,40; 20,30

"Io capitano" 17,30

