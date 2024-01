‘Il popolo delle donne’ "Registi in sala" at the Arsenale in Pisa presents "Il popolo delle donne", a film by Yuri Ancarani exploring the relationship between the social empowerment of women and the increase in male sexual violence. The film, in collaboration with Non Una Di Meno Pisa and the Casa della Donna anti-violence center, features a lecture by psychotherapist Marina Valcarenghi, offering insights into the causes and solutions to violence against women. Valcarenghi's extensive research and experience in the field make for a captivating and thought-provoking film.