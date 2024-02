L’occupazione alla Calamandrei. Provvedimenti per venti alunni Vent students at the Calamandrei Institute in Sesto Fiorentino have faced disciplinary action, including suspensions, following a one-day occupation that resulted in damage to the school and a staff member being hit by a ball. The school is considering seeking compensation for the damages caused. Students will also participate in educational interventions to reflect on their actions.