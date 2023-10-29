AREZZO EDEN

C’è ancora domani Ore 16.30, 19 e 21.30 Killers of the flower moon Ore 16. 20

MULTISALA UCI Me vs te Ore 10.20, 14.10, 15.40, 17, 17.30 Killers of the flower moon Ore 10, 16, 20, 20.30 Saw X Ore 17.50, 19.20, 22 C’è ancora domani Ore 10.10, 14, 16.35, 19.10, 21.45 L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 15,15, 19 Dogman Ore 21.30 L’Esorcista Ore 22.05 Paw Patrol Ore 10.30, 14.45, 16.30 Taylor Swift Ore 18,40 Mujib Ore 13

MONTEVARCHI CINE 8

Me vs te Ore 16, 16.30, 17.30, 19 Killers of the flower moon Ore 16, 17, 18, 20 L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 17, 20.45 Saw X Ore 16.15, 18.30, 21 Dogman Ore 19 Assassionio a Venezia Ore 20,30 C’è ancora domani Ore 16, 18.15, 20.30, 21.15 Retribution Ore 16.30, 18.30, 20.30

SANSEPOLCRO AURORA

Killers of the flower moon Ore 16.15, 20.15 DANTE C’è ancora domani Ore 17,15, 19.30, 21.30

Me vs te Ore 16

SOCI ITALIA

C’è ancora domani Ore 18, 21.30

Me contro te Ore 15, 16,30

S.GIOVANNI MASACCIO

Asteroid City Ore 16.30, 21.30