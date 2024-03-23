SIENA
Metropolitan
"Kung fu Panda 4" 16; 18; 20,30
Alessandro VII
"May december" 16; 18; 21
Cinema Odeon
"La zona d’interesse" 18,15; 21
"La sala professori" 16,20
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"Another end" 15,30; 19,45
"May december" 17,45; 22
Cinema Politeama
"Kung fu Panda 4" 16,15; 18; 19,45; 21,30
"Imaginary" 22 vm14
"Audi vs Lancia" 20
COLLE VAL D’ELSA
Cinema S. Agostino
"Kung fu Panda 4" 16; 17,45; 19,30; 21,15
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"Kung fu Panda 4" 15; 17,30; 20; 22,15
"Another end" 16; 18,45; 21,30
"May december" 16,20; 19,10; 21,45
"Audi vs Lancia" 17,20; 19,40; 22,10
"Bob Marley - One love" 15,10
"Dragon ball super: Broly" 15
"Dune 2" 15,15; 17,40; 18,30; 21,50
"Un altro Ferragosto" 22,30
"La zona d’interesse" 16,40; 19,50
"Povere creature!" 21 vm14
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"Audi vs Lancia" 19,30; 21,45
"Kung fu Panda 4" 17,30; 19,30; 21,30
"Another end" 17,40; 21,10
"May december" 17,40; 20,10
"Neve" 17,30
"Dune 2" 21,15
"Food for profit" 19,20
"L’estate di Cléo" 17,30