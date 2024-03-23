Aspettando la Pasqua

DUCCIO MOSCHELLA

Aspettando la Pasqua
Cronaca
Programmazione cinematografica in diverse città della provincia di Siena, con titoli come "Kung fu Panda 4", "May december" e "Dune 2". Orari e film disponibili nei vari cinema locali.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Kung fu Panda 4" 16; 18; 20,30

Alessandro VII

"May december" 16; 18; 21

Cinema Odeon

"La zona d’interesse" 18,15; 21

"La sala professori" 16,20

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Another end" 15,30; 19,45

"May december" 17,45; 22

Cinema Politeama

"Kung fu Panda 4" 16,15; 18; 19,45; 21,30

"Imaginary" 22 vm14

"Audi vs Lancia" 20

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Kung fu Panda 4" 16; 17,45; 19,30; 21,15

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Kung fu Panda 4" 15; 17,30; 20; 22,15

"Another end" 16; 18,45; 21,30

"May december" 16,20; 19,10; 21,45

"Audi vs Lancia" 17,20; 19,40; 22,10

"Bob Marley - One love" 15,10

"Dragon ball super: Broly" 15

"Dune 2" 15,15; 17,40; 18,30; 21,50

"Un altro Ferragosto" 22,30

"La zona d’interesse" 16,40; 19,50

"Povere creature!" 21 vm14

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Audi vs Lancia" 19,30; 21,45

"Kung fu Panda 4" 17,30; 19,30; 21,30

"Another end" 17,40; 21,10

"May december" 17,40; 20,10

"Neve" 17,30

"Dune 2" 21,15

"Food for profit" 19,20

"L’estate di Cléo" 17,30

© Riproduzione riservata