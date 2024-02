Culle sempre più vuote: scuole a rischio Laterina Pergine Valdarno is facing a decline in births, leading to empty schools and potential closures. The mayor is considering a reorganization plan to maintain at least one school cycle in each of the three main centers. The aim is to involve the community and educational institutions in finding a solution. The plan includes elementary schools in Pergine and Laterina, and a single middle school in Ponticino, while preschools will remain unchanged. The proposal also suggests having a single administration for all schools in the municipality.