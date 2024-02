Lavoro, accordo sindacati-Gls Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, and Uiltrasporti announce an agreement reached with GLS branches in Florence, Prato, and Montelupo Fiorentino, highlighting the importance of collective bargaining and improved working conditions for employees. The agreement includes regional integration, daily meal vouchers for warehouse workers, increased travel allowances, and protection for drivers. This represents a significant step towards valuing workers' rights and conditions in the GLS sector.