SIENA
Metropolitan
"The creator" 18; 21
Cinema Odeon
"Asteroid city" 18,30; 21,30
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"Io capitano" 16; 20
"Asteroid city" 18,15; 22,15
Cinema Politeama
"PawPatrol II" 15,45
"Oppenheimer" 18,15
"Assassinio a Venezia" 21,30
"The creator" 15,45; 17,30; 22
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"Talk to me" 17,55; 20,20; 22,45
"The palace" 15,30; 19,50; 22,40
"The creator" 15,20; 17,40; 19,20; 22,10
"Paw Patrol: il super film" 15,15; 15,40; 17,10
"Asteroid city" 15,45; 20; 22,20
"In the fire" 19,10
"Assassinio a Venezia" 16; 18,10;
20,20; 22,30
"I mercenari 4" 20,35; 22,15
"Gran Turismo" 15,50; 17,35; 19; 22
"Oppenheimer" 15; 18,25; 21,50
"The Nun II" 18,20; 22,50
"Tartarughe Ninja" 17,40
"In the Fire" 20,40
"La casa dei fantasmi" 15,10
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"Assassinio a Venezia" 21
"Asteroid city" 17,20; 19,30; 21,40
"Felicità" 20
"Gran Turismo" 21,45
"Oppenheimer" 17,30
"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40; 19,30
"Talk to me" 19,50; 22
"The creator" 17,20; 21,40
"Io capitano" 17,30