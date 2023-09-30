Siena
Cronaca
30 set 2023
Siena offre una vasta scelta di cinema per tutti i gusti: dal film d'azione al cartone animato, dal dramma al thriller. Un'occasione per trascorrere una serata diversa.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"The creator" 18; 21

Cinema Odeon

"Asteroid city" 18,30; 21,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Io capitano" 16; 20

"Asteroid city" 18,15; 22,15

Cinema Politeama

"PawPatrol II" 15,45

"Oppenheimer" 18,15

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21,30

"The creator" 15,45; 17,30; 22

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Talk to me" 17,55; 20,20; 22,45

"The palace" 15,30; 19,50; 22,40

"The creator" 15,20; 17,40; 19,20; 22,10

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 15,15; 15,40; 17,10

"Asteroid city" 15,45; 20; 22,20

"In the fire" 19,10

"Assassinio a Venezia" 16; 18,10;

20,20; 22,30

"I mercenari 4" 20,35; 22,15

"Gran Turismo" 15,50; 17,35; 19; 22

"Oppenheimer" 15; 18,25; 21,50

"The Nun II" 18,20; 22,50

"Tartarughe Ninja" 17,40

"In the Fire" 20,40

"La casa dei fantasmi" 15,10

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21

"Asteroid city" 17,20; 19,30; 21,40

"Felicità" 20

"Gran Turismo" 21,45

"Oppenheimer" 17,30

"Paw Patrol: il super film" 17,40; 19,30

"Talk to me" 19,50; 22

"The creator" 17,20; 21,40

"Io capitano" 17,30

