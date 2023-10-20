Acquista il giornale
20 ott 2023
Cinema in tutta la provincia di Arezzo: dal film "Killers of the Flower Moon" al concerto di Taylor Swift, fino a "Me contro Te - Vacanza in Transilvania". Una vasta scelta di film e spettacoli per tutti i gusti.

AREZZO

SALA EDEN

Killers of the flower moon Ore 20.30 in lingua originale

PICCOLO EDEN

L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 20

Dogman Ore 22.10

MULTISALA UCI

Me contro te Ore 16.20, 17.00, 17.30, 18.15

Killers of the flower moon Ore 17.00, 18.30, 19.30, 20.15, 21.00

Taylor Swift Ore 17.45, 21.30

L’esorcista Ore 22.30

Dogman Ore 19.00, 21.40

MONTEVARCHI

CINE 8

Me contro te - Vacanza in Transilvania Ore 20

Killers of the flower moon Ore 20, 21

Kafka a Teheran Ore 20.30

Il credente Ore 21.40

L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 21.15

Assassinio a Venezia Ore 21.20 Mi fanno male i capelli Ore 20 Dogman Ore 21.30

SANSEPOLCRO

NUOVA AURORA

Killers of the flower moon Ore 20.15

DANTE

Nata per te Ore 21.15

SOCI

ITALIA

Chiuso

SAN GIOVANNI

MASACCIO D’ESSAI

Io capitano Ore 21.30

