AREZZO
SALA EDEN
Killers of the flower moon Ore 20.30 in lingua originale
PICCOLO EDEN
L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 20
Dogman Ore 22.10
MULTISALA UCI
Me contro te Ore 16.20, 17.00, 17.30, 18.15
Killers of the flower moon Ore 17.00, 18.30, 19.30, 20.15, 21.00
Taylor Swift Ore 17.45, 21.30
L’esorcista Ore 22.30
Dogman Ore 19.00, 21.40
MONTEVARCHI
CINE 8
Me contro te - Vacanza in Transilvania Ore 20
Killers of the flower moon Ore 20, 21
Kafka a Teheran Ore 20.30
Il credente Ore 21.40
L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 21.15
Assassinio a Venezia Ore 21.20 Mi fanno male i capelli Ore 20 Dogman Ore 21.30
SANSEPOLCRO
NUOVA AURORA
Killers of the flower moon Ore 20.15
DANTE
Nata per te Ore 21.15
SOCI
ITALIA
Chiuso
SAN GIOVANNI
MASACCIO D’ESSAI
Io capitano Ore 21.30