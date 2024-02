Patto di amicizia per il Carnevale. Sansepolcro e Anghiari, unica sfilata Anghiari and Sansepolcro renew their friendship pact for Carnival, strengthening their collaboration and aiming to become the Carnival of Vallata. Anghiari will kick off the parade on February 4th, followed by Sansepolcro on February 11th. The festivities include parades, music, and the traditional masks of Sambudellaio and Senzabriglie. The partnership between the two towns has successfully revitalized and enhanced the Carnival celebrations.