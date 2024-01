Anche Fratelli d’Italia chiede il ripristino degli autobus per Pisa Fratelli d'Italia joins students and commuters in demanding the restoration of the Pietrasanta-Pisa route, which was cancelled on January 8th. The decision has caused inconvenience, especially for students. Autolinee Toscane claims the choice was made in 2012, but the bus service cannot be replaced by trains due to the number of stops. We support the petition.