Altolà di Forza Italia alla Regione: "Serve subito un cambio di passo" Forza Italia expresses solidarity with the fishing sector in Viareggio, urging the regional and port authorities to quickly resolve the ongoing issues with the port entrance. The party emphasizes the importance of ensuring the livelihoods and safety of over 200 families dependent on fishing. The fishermen are willing to assist in finding a solution, and prompt action is needed to protect their income.