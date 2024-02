Verso il voto Civici Umbri joins Foligno24, expanding the centrist coalition that includes Italia viva, Azione, and Civici X. The group aims to continue its work and welcomes the addition of Civici Umbri. Criticism is directed towards Civici X, which has been acting independently. The coalition plans to broaden its reach and involve more democratic and reformist forces. A public event on work and economic growth is also announced.