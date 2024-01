Castiglione del Lago e Corciano sono i "Comuni Plastic Free" Castiglione del Lago and Corciano, two Umbrian municipalities, will be awarded the "tartaruga" for their efforts in fighting plastic pollution. The recognition, presented by Plastic Free Onlus, will be given to 111 municipalities that have excelled in various criteria. The awards will be handed out on March 9th in Milan. The initiative aims to raise awareness and take practical steps to reduce waste and protect the environment.