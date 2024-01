La prof e la partigiana per l’inventore della Sisal Massimo Della Pergola, a young journalist expelled from the Order due to racial laws, found refuge in Florence during WWII. Thanks to the help of Livia Sarcoli and Maria Adelaide Silvestri, he and his family were saved and he later founded the Totocalcio. Yad Vashem recognized Sarcoli and Silvestri as Righteous Among the Nations.