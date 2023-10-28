Acquista il giornale
CronacaCINEMA
28 ott 2023
Cinema in Toscana: "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Me contro Te", "L'ultima volta che siamo stati bambini", "C'è ancora domani" e altri. Siena, Poggibonsi, Sinalunga, Chiusi. Orari e sale.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,20; 21

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 16,15; 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Me contro te" 16,30; 18

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 16; 18; 20,10; 22,15

Cinema Politeama

"Killers of the flowermoon" 17,45; 19,30; 21,15

"Me contro te" 16,15; 18,30

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 16,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"C’è ancora domani"14,50;17,15; 17,45; 19,45; 20,15; 21,30; 22,15

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,05; 21

"Retribution" 22,40

"Saw X" 15,10; 16,40; 17,10; 19,50; 22,30 vm 14

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 15,30; 19,10

"Taylor Swift" 18,45

"Volevo un figlio maschio" 20

"Me contro te" 14,40; 15,20; 16,20; 17; 18,15

"Dogman" 14,55; 19,40

"Assassinio a Venezia" 22,20

"Arkie e la magia delle luci" 14,45

"L’esorcista" 22

"Talk to me" 22,50 vm 14

"Paw patrol" 15; 17,40

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,30; 19,40; 21,30

"Retribution" 17,40; 22

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,15; 21

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 17,40

"Me contro te" 17,40; 19,50

"Saw X" 20,15; 21,45

