27 ott 2023
Cineme e teatri in provincia di Siena offrono una vasta scelta di film, tra cui "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Me contro Te: Vacanze in Transilvania", "L'ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" e "C'è ancora domani". Un'occasione per trascorrere una serata diversa!

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,20; 21

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani"

18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Me contro te: vacanze in Transilvania" 17; 18,30

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 21,30

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 19,10;21,15

Cinema Politeama

"Killers of the flowermoon" 17,30; 21

"Me contro te" 18

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 19,30; 21,15

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"C’è ancora domani" 16,30; 18,30; 19,05; 20,30; 21

"Killers of the flower moon" 16,40; 19,30

"Retribution" 21,15

"Saw X" 16,35; 18,10; 20,45

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 19

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" 17,45

"Volevo un figlio maschio" 20,20

"Me contro te: vacanze in Transilvania" 16,20; 18,15

"Dogman" 18

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21,05

"Arkie e la magia delle luci" 16,40

"L’esorcista" 20,40

"Talk to me" 21,15 vm 14

"Paw patrol" 17,20

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,40; 21

"Retribution" 17,30; 20,30

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,15; 20,40

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 17,40

"Me contro te" 17,40

"Saw X" 20,15; 21,20

