29 ott 2023
SIENA

Metropolitan

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,20; 21

Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 16,15; 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Me contro te" 16,30; 18

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 21

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 15,30; 17,40; 19,45; 21,45

Cinema Politeama

"Killers of the flowermoon" 17; 19,30; 20,30

"Me contro te" 15,30; 16

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 17,45

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"C’è ancora domani" 16; 17,50; 18,30; 20,30; 21

"Killers of the flower moon" 15,15; 19,30

"Retribution" 21,30

"Saw X" 15,30; 16,05; 18,35; 21,05 vm 14

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 19,05

"Taylor Swift - The Eras tour" 18

"Volevo un figlio maschio"19,10

"Me contro te" 14,40; 15,40; 16,20; 17,30; 18,15

"Dogman" 15; 18,40

"Assassinio a Venezia" 21,15 "Arkie e la magia delle luci" 15,50

"L’esorcista" 20,40

"Talk to me" 21,25 vm 14

"Paw patrol" 14,50; 17

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 17,30; 19,40; 21,30

"Retribution" 17,40; 22

"Killers of the flower moon" 17,15; 21

"L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini" 17,40

"Me contro te" 17,40; 19,50

"Saw X" 20,15; 21,45

