SIENA
Metropolitan
"Marvels" 16,30; 18,30; 21 Alessandro VII
"C’è ancora domani" 16.15; 18,30; 21,30
Cinema Odeon
"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,45; 22,15 vm14
"Comandante" 15,30; 20
POGGIBONSI
Cinema Garibaldi
"C’è ancora domani" 15,30; 17,50; 20,30
Cinema Politeama
"Comandante" 18,15; 20,30
"Trolls 3" 15; 16,40
"The Marvels" 15,30; 17,30; 19,30; 21,30
COLLE VAL D’ELSA
Cinema S. Agostino
"Trolls 3" 15; 16,40
"C’è ancora domani" 19,20; 21,30
SINALUNGA
Uci Cinema
"Non tutto è perduto" 19,40; 21,50
"The Marvels" 15; 16,30; 17,30; 18,50; 20; 21,10; 21,15 (3D)
"Me contro te - Vacanze in Transilvania" 14,50; 18,10
"Killers of the flower moon" 19,30
"Five nights at Freddy’s" 15,50; 18,20; 20,50 vm 14
"C’è ancora domani" 15,40; 18,30; 21
"Saw X" 16,10; 20,05 vm 14
"Comandante" 15,30; 18; 20,30
"Paw patrol" 15,05
"Trolls 3" 15,10; 16; 17,15; 19,20
CHIUSI
Clev Village
"C’è ancora domani" 15,20; 17,40; 20,30
"Comandante" 17,40; 20,30
"Saw X" 22,10 vm 14
"The Marvels" 15,30; 17,40; 20,45
"Trolls 3" 17,40; 19,40
"Five nights at Freddy’s" 18; 20,30 vm 14
"Anatomia di una caduta" 15,10