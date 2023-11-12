Acquista il giornale
CronacaCINEMA
12 nov 2023
Cinema in Toscana: da Siena a Chiusi, passando per Poggibonsi e Colle Val d'Elsa, una vasta scelta di film da vedere in sala. Dai classici ai più recenti, per tutti i gusti e tutte le età.

SIENA

Metropolitan

"Marvels" 16,30; 18,30; 21 Alessandro VII

"C’è ancora domani" 16.15; 18,30; 21,30

Cinema Odeon

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 17,45; 22,15 vm14

"Comandante" 15,30; 20

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"C’è ancora domani" 15,30; 17,50; 20,30

Cinema Politeama

"Comandante" 18,15; 20,30

"Trolls 3" 15; 16,40

"The Marvels" 15,30; 17,30; 19,30; 21,30

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

"Trolls 3" 15; 16,40

"C’è ancora domani" 19,20; 21,30

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Non tutto è perduto" 19,40; 21,50

"The Marvels" 15; 16,30; 17,30; 18,50; 20; 21,10; 21,15 (3D)

"Me contro te - Vacanze in Transilvania" 14,50; 18,10

"Killers of the flower moon" 19,30

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 15,50; 18,20; 20,50 vm 14

"C’è ancora domani" 15,40; 18,30; 21

"Saw X" 16,10; 20,05 vm 14

"Comandante" 15,30; 18; 20,30

"Paw patrol" 15,05

"Trolls 3" 15,10; 16; 17,15; 19,20

CHIUSI

Clev Village

"C’è ancora domani" 15,20; 17,40; 20,30

"Comandante" 17,40; 20,30

"Saw X" 22,10 vm 14

"The Marvels" 15,30; 17,40; 20,45

"Trolls 3" 17,40; 19,40

"Five nights at Freddy’s" 18; 20,30 vm 14

"Anatomia di una caduta" 15,10

