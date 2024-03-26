Ecco Pedrito, predestinato alla Vale

Ecco Pedrito, predestinato alla Vale
Programmazione cinematografica nelle città toscane: a Siena, Poggibonsi, Colle Val d'Elsa, Sinalunga e Chiusi diverse proiezioni in cartellone. Titoli come "Kung fu Panda 4" e "Led Zeppelin - The song remains the same" in programma.

SIENA

Metropolitan

riposo

Alessandro VII

"May december" 18; 21

Cinema Odeon

"La zona d’interesse" 21

"La sala professori" 18,15

POGGIBONSI

Cinema Garibaldi

"Another end" 19 vos

"Led Zeppelin – The song remains the same" 21,15

Cinema Politeama

"Kung fu Panda 4" 19,30; 21,15

COLLE VAL D’ELSA

Cinema S. Agostino

riposo

SINALUNGA

Uci Cinema

"Kung fu Panda 4" 17,30; 18,20; 19

"Quarto potere" 19,15 vo

"Led Zeppelin – The song remains the same" 18; 20,45

"Another end" 20,20

"Food for profit" 20

"May december" 20,30

"La zona d’interesse" 21

CHIUSI

Clev Village

riposo

