E’ finita l’ondata di caldo Oggi allerta meteo arancione This article discusses the issuance of an orange weather alert by the Regional Meteo Center of Tuscany for the northwestern part of the region and the coast, including Lucca and its surroundings. The alert will be downgraded to yellow after 6 pm today, with the civil protection already on pre-alert and the pine forests closed in Viareggio.