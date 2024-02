"Due fratelli, due cognomi: la storia dei politici lucchesi Ascanio e Antonio Mansi-Mazzarosa" Ascanio and Antonio, born from the same parents but divided by a surname, were two influential politicians in Lucca. Despite their differences, they remained close and achieved success in their respective paths. Ascanio, a conservative strategist, served in government for forty years, while Antonio, after changing his surname, pursued his passion for arts and letters and defended Lucca during the end of the Duchy. Different yet similar, their story highlights the complexities of family and ambition.