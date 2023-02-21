Sicuri di volere il futuro che stiamo creando?

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to exhibit human capabilities such as reasoning, learning, planning and creativity. A.I. could mean better healthcare, safer automobiles and other transportation systems, and even tailor-made, cheaper, more resilient products and services. It can also facilitate access to information, education. A.I helps to make the work place safer and more productive. It’s a necessity for the present and for the future. But not all that glitters is gold. The UN secretary general says that “digital progress has created enormous wealth in record time, but this wealth is concentrated in the hands of a small group of people, businesses, and states.” A recent report from McKinsey estimates that 30% of jobs will be lost to A.l. by 2030. Is this future sustainable? If we leave our work and our decision making to the machine will we still be men? We need to answer these questions before A.I. will do that for us. A.I. is not the future, it’s the present. It’s our responsibility to develop this technology for the benefit of humanity and not progress for the sake of progress.