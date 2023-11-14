AREZZO
EDEN
Chiuso
MULTISALA UCI
Five nights at Freddy’s Ore 18.50, 21.50
C’è ancora domani Ore 16, 19, 21.40
Comandante Ore 17.30
The Marvels Ore 16.30, 18.30, 19.30, 21, 22
Me vs te Ore 17
Saw X Ore 21.50
Trolls 3 Ore 16.45
I Mercenari - Expendables Ore 20.30
The Gremlins Ore 21
MONTEVARCHI
CINE 8
C’è ancora domani Ore 21.15
The Marvels Ore 20.30, 21.30
Comandante Ore 21
Killers of the flower moon Ore 20.30
Trolls 3 Ore 20.30
Five nights at Freddy’s Ore 21.30
Lubo Ore 20.30
SANSEPOLCRO
AURORA
Chiuso
DANTE
Chiuso
SOCI
ITALIA
Chiuso
S.GIOVANNI
MASACCIO
A passo d’uomo Ore 21.30
