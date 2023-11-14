Acquista il giornale
14 nov 2023
Cinema in provincia di Arezzo: 5 sale chiuse, 8 film in programmazione tra cui "C'è ancora domani", "The Marvels", "Five nights at Freddy's" e "A passo d'uomo".

AREZZO

EDEN

Chiuso

MULTISALA UCI

Five nights at Freddy’s Ore 18.50, 21.50

C’è ancora domani Ore 16, 19, 21.40

Comandante Ore 17.30

The Marvels Ore 16.30, 18.30, 19.30, 21, 22

Me vs te Ore 17

Saw X Ore 21.50

Trolls 3 Ore 16.45

I Mercenari - Expendables Ore 20.30

The Gremlins Ore 21

MONTEVARCHI

CINE 8

C’è ancora domani Ore 21.15

The Marvels Ore 20.30, 21.30

Comandante Ore 21

Killers of the flower moon Ore 20.30

Trolls 3 Ore 20.30

Five nights at Freddy’s Ore 21.30

Lubo Ore 20.30

SANSEPOLCRO

AURORA

Chiuso

DANTE

Chiuso

SOCI

ITALIA

Chiuso

S.GIOVANNI

MASACCIO

A passo d’uomo Ore 21.30

