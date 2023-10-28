AREZZO EDEN

C’è ancora domani Ore 16,30, 19 e 21,30 Killers of the flower moon Ore 16,30, 20.30 (VOS)

MULTISALA UCI

Me vs te Ore 14, 15, 16, 17, 17.50 Killers of the flower moon Ore 17.30, 20.30, 21.30 Saw X Ore 18, 20, 22.40 C’è ancora domani Ore 14,20, 17, 19.40, 22.20

L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 15,15, 19 Dogman Ore 21.45 L’Esorcista - Il credente Ore 22.50 Paw Patrol Ore 14,45, 17,20 Taylor Swift - The Eras tour Ore 19,30

MONTEVARCHI CINE 8

Me vs te Ore 17, 18,30 Killers of the flower moon Ore 17, 18, 20, 21 L’ultima volta che siamo stati bambini Ore 17 Saw X Ore 17, 19,30, 22 Dogman Ore 19 Assassionio a Venezia Ore 21,30 C’è ancora domani Ore 21,15 Retribution Ore 18, 20, 22

SANSEPOLCRO AURORA

Killers of the flower moon Ore 20,15

DANTE

C’è ancora domani Ore 19,30, 21,40

SOCI ITALIA

C’è ancora domani Ore 21.15

Me contro te Ore 16,30

S.GIOVANNI MASACCIO

Asteroid City Ore 16,30, 21.30